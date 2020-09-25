Village sets date, but won’t endorse trick-or-treat

By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

While it is holding firm on its neutral stance on mass gatherings, Union Grove decision-makers have opted to recognize a time-honored tradition next month.

The Village Board has set the date and time frame for this year’s trick-or-treat. It will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

The intent, board members said, is for interested residents to put their porch lights on during the two-hour timeframe for any costume-wearing youngsters interested in gathering up confectionary goodies this Halloween.

While the board has set parameters around trick-or-treating, Village President Mike Aimone said he would like a clear caveat as the presence of COVID-19 precautions remains.

“Let’s also just put this out there — participate if you wish,” Aimone said. “I don’t want this coming back that the village is endorsing, or the village is saying trick-or-treat is a safe thing to do.”

Aimone added, “We just designated these hours for uniformity if they choose to participate.”

While this year’s trick-or-treat takes place at an unprecedented time, Aimone said past schedulings had periodically caused rumblings within the community because they sometimes conflicted with other events.

“There’s not a Packers game, or a Badgers game or anything else that people would get all upset with,” Aimone said.

The state Department of Health Services this week recommended against house-to-house trick-or-treating during the coronavirus pandemic.