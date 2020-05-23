Oliver Keen relaxes in a sea of stuffed animals when Union Grove Elementary School celebrated an online Spirit Week earlier this month. The event was meant to recognize the efforts of teachers and staff members as well as students and parents during this period of virtual learning due to coronavirus. The celebration included theme days, including Neon Day, Crazy Hair/Hat Day, Pajama Day, Pet/Stuffed Animal Day and Pony Day. (Submitted photo)

