Organizers take steps to encourage safety at this weekend’s annual event

Acknowledging the concerns of hosting an event during the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of Union Grove’s Super Saturday said they are putting precautions in place to protect visitors while at the same time preserving an annual village tradition.

The 2020 Super Saturday is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the village’s downtown area. The event features vendors, shopping, entertainment, a Kids Corner and other family activities.

“We know that this event is going on during scary and uncertain times. We also feel that it is important to bring our community together to support one another during this difficult time and to spotlight our local businesses, vendors and crafters who are suffering during this time,” organizers wrote on the Super Saturday Facebook page.

“That being said, know that we are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure your safety,” they added. “Sanitizing stations will be set up, sanitizer will be available at all booths, we have eliminated things such as bouncy houses and face painting, and masks will be provided for everyone.”

The masks are provided by Mattie’s Memory and members of the group will be on hand to distribute them to all who need a mask. The organization is dedicated to helping people overcome the loss of an infant or pregnancy, according to organizers.

For the third straight year the headline entertainment will be performers from the Dinder Brothers Family Circus. The troupe will perform at 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. at the village square. Between shows members of the circus will create balloon animals for children.

For a full schedule of events, click here: SUPER SATURDAY SCHEDULE

While the Union Grove Village Board turned down a request from the Kiwanis Club to serve beer during their annual street dance held in conjunction with Super Saturday – citing concerns about large gatherings amid the pandemic – organizers have encouraged “bar hopping” and said those who wish may visit the taverns and bars in the village.

The event will continue into the evening with a street dance featuring live music at the R & R Club, 1015 Main Street, beginning at 5 p.m.

For additional information visit the following link: ugsupersaturday