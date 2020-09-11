Driver Drew Nelson, of Salem, takes hits from both sides during the “COVID Crash” demolition derby at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Union Grove Sept. 6. The event was hosted by 1175 Sports Park and Eatery and Dead Mann Saloon. 1175 owner Rikki Storbeck said, “We all need events like it to keep our spirits up during these difficult times. We are so happy we could help put it together.” The daylong event featured food, drinks, and plenty of mudslinging, car crashing and destruction. The derby classes included 4-cylinder compact, 6-cylinder midsize, full-size cars, small trucks and mini vans, full-size trucks, and a new youth class featuring 13 to 15-year-old drivers in compact and midsize cars. (Photo by Chad Hensiak)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

