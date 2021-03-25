Burned building was 50 feet from primary residence

A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy woke members of a Yorkville family early Wednesday morning and evacuated them from their home as an adjacent building of their property burned.

The building – a former farmhouse that was no longer occupied – was fully engulfed when the deputy, who was on routine patrol, spotted heavy smoke and flames on the property in the 18100 block of Spring Street at 2:36 a.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The building that was on fire is about 50 feet from the family’s primary residence, according to officials.

The deputy initially attempted to notify the residents by knocking on their door, but, after receiving no response, the deputy entered the home and roused the sleeping residents.

None of the people were injured, however, officials believe four chickens were killed in the fire.

The scene remained active with law enforcement and fire officials for hours and closed Spring Street (Highway C) between 67th Drive and Highway 45.

The cause of the blaze was not known as of Wednesday morning as officials continued to investigate, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

