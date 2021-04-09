Detour signs popped up on Highway 11 in Union Grove this week as the state Department of Transportation began preparation for reconstruction of highway on the village’s east side. The work is expected to last until late summer. The posted detour is along Highway 45 to Highway KR before rejoining Highway 11 at the West Frontage Road. Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained during the project, according to village officials. (Photo by Jason Arndt)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

