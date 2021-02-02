A space heater is a suspected cause of a fire that destroyed a home in the 600 block of Britton Road in the Town of Dover Tuesday morning.

A father and son were able to escape the blaze, which was reported at 6:27 a.m., along with three dogs, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. However, seven cats and a guinea pig could not be rescued.

The homeowner told investigators the fire appeared to have started in the home’s dining room where a space heater was located, officials said.

The home and an attached garage, which contained one vehicle, were a complete loss, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

