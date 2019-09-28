Village of Waterford officials react to town’s decision not to renew fire contract

By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

Village of Waterford officials had strong words for their township counterparts this week as a strained relationship between the two municipalities was on display.

The Village Board on Monday spent more than a half-hour weighing in on the Town Board’s decision last week not to continue negotiations with the village for a new fire contract. The existing one sunsets at the end of the year.

The Town Board’s vote also comes on the heels of a joint meeting held early this month between the two municipalities on a range of issues, including public safety resources between the communities.

At this week’s meeting, the Village Board and Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said they were disappointed, but not necessarily surprised, by what transpired in the town.

“I think they let us know, loud and clear, how they wanted to cooperate,” Village President Don Houston said. “Actions speak louder than words.”

A number of village officials said they were bewildered by the reasons behind the town’s vote against continuing contract renewal negotiations for fire service. From the dialogue he has had with town officials, Houston said he believes there is not one specific reason.

“If it’s not about money, it’s not about service, what is it about?” Houston said. “I don’t get it. I don’t know where we stand on it.”

To read the entire story see the Sept. 27 edition of the Waterford Post.