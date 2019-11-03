Man tells investigators he ‘freaked out’ and kept driving

The driver of a truck that allegedly struck and injured a bicyclist on Oct. 20 “freaked out” and drove away from the scene to his home where he watched television while the victim of the collision was transported to a hospital, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Keith M. Miller, 40, of Waterford, is charged with hit and run causing injury for the incident that occurred on Loomis Road in the Town of Norway.

A deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Department arrested Miller Oct. 27 while acting on a tip from someone who recorded the license number after seeing a pickup truck matching the description of the truck involved in the hit and run.

According to the criminal complaint, the deputy drove to Miller’s residence and saw the truck in the driveway. The truck had passenger side damage and was missing the rearview mirror on that side. The truck’s other mirror matched the one that was found at the crash scene, the complaint alleges.

When questioned by the deputy how the truck was damaged Miller initially replied, “I don’t know.” He remained adamant after repeated questioning, according to the complaint.

However, after the deputy asked him to start over and tell the truth, Miller allegedly admitted to striking “something” as he drove on South Loomis Road on Oct. 20.

According to the complaint, Miller said he left a bar in the Town of Waterford where he was watching football on television after drinking one beer to take a drive toward Wind Lake.

Miller said he was later driving south on Loomis Road and while he was reaching for a cigarette from the center counsel his truck struck “an object,” according to the complaint.

Miller said he did not see anyone or anything in the roadway prior to the impact and he “freaked out” because he was not sure what he hit, the complaint alleges. However, the complaint further alleges, Miller did not stop to see what it was he hit.

According to the complaint, Miller was unable to explain why he freaked out over striking an unknown object. He told the deputy he drove home and watched television without notifying police.

The victim of the crash told a deputy he was riding his bike north in the southbound lane of Loomis Road when he saw the pickup truck driving toward him. The victim attempted to get further off the road to allow the truck to pass, but as it drew near the truck swerved to its right and struck him, according to the complaint.

The victim was conscious when the deputy arrived and was later transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa where he was treated for cuts, bruises and abrasions, according to the complaint.

A preliminary hearing in the case against Miller is scheduled for Nov. 13.

For more court news see the Nov. 1 edition of the Waterford Post.