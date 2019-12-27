A manhunt continued Friday morning for a 40-year-old man suspected in the fatal shooting of another man during a home invasion in the Town of Norway Thursday evening.

Authorities are looking for Troy J. Hoffman, who is considered armed and dangerous, according to Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling. Hoffman is believed to have fled the scene near West Loomis Road and Highway 36 in a white 2009 Toyota Sienna minivan with the license plate AFV-9734.

The victim, 40, whose name was not released, was taken to Ascension Hospital in Franklin where he was pronounced dead, Schmaling said during a news conference held shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.

According to Schmaling, Hoffman is suspected of storming the home in the 257000 block of West Loomis Road by crashing his van into another vehicle in the driveway and firing shots as he entered the residence, which was occupied by multiple people, including the victim. Schmaling said investigators believe the suspect fired several shots, striking the victim while others fled the home.

“We’re asking the community at this hour to be very vigilant,” Schmaling said. “Should they come across this vehicle as I described or Mr. Hoffman, not to approach – he is armed; he is dangerous – rather call 911 immediately.”

Schmaling expressed condolences to the family of the victim, but declined to answer additional questions.

Check back for additional updates as this story develops.