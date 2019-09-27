Your portal for news from the Burlington, Waterford and Union Grove areas
Posted by Ed Nadolski / In Waterford / September 27, 2019
Members of the Waterford Union High School staff perform their own dance routine in the spirit of fun during halftime of Waterford’s homecoming football game Sept. 20. (Photo by Chad Hensiak)
