Deputies with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to “numerous” reports of burglaries early Tuesday morning in the Village of Rochester.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the burglars entered unlocked vehicles and then used wireless garage door openers inside the vehicles to gain access to the homes.

Two of the vehicles were stolen and remained missing as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Please lock your houses and your vehicles. Do not leave valuables in your car,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement released by the Sheriff’s Office.

People who may have information on the burglaries and thefts – or anyone who is able to identify the person in the photo that accompanies this story – should contact Investigator Heather Spranger at 262-636-3367.