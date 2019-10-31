With several inches of snow and freezing temperatures predicted for Thursday’s originally scheduled trick or treat hours, officials with the Village of Waterford have decided to offer a Halloween Carnival.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Fire Station No. 2, 819 Mohr Avenue.

Children and families are encouraged to attend in costume. Organizers will provide free popcorn and candy. The movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will be shown.

The village’s Public Information Officer Colleen Schauer said officials are providing the alternative due to safety concerns associated with the snow and cold. Those who wish to trick or treat as orignally planned during that time are welcome to do so.

For additional information call Village Hall at 262-534-3980.

Town of Waterford

Trick or treat hours in the Town of Waterford will remain Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.