Annual event set for Oct. 11 in downtown Waterford

A wine sampling opportunity has been added to the annual River’s Edge Art Walk scheduled for 4 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.

Hosted by Absolutely Waterford, a non-profit organization working to promote downtown Waterford, the annual fall event will include a variety of professional artists displaying a range of works at local businesses.

For $15, ticket holders get to sample nine wines, each at a different location while they view art for sale. Included with the wine samples is an original glass designed by Connie’s Kids. Tickets will be sold exclusively at the Art Walk tent set up on Second Street, off of Main Street.

Also new this year, the art walk will feature “arts of a different kind” hosted by Marty’s Fiesta Hall, 201 W. Main St. Authors, henna body art, handmade cards, and other activities and projects will highlight to the evening, according to Brummel. More than a dozen authors will read portions of their works aloud and several will have published works for sale.

All Art Walk attendees can expect to view an assortment of fine art, from ceramic, woodcraft, water and oil paintings, photography, jewelry, pottery, fabric and more, said AW Main Street Manager Dawn Brummel.

“Art enthusiasts will have the opportunity to chat with artists about their creations, sample great food at area restaurants and food trucks, shop and enjoy a variety of live music,” Brummel said.

The art walk will take place rain or shine.

Artists on display

These artists will be showing their work at the following locations in downtown Waterford:

Susan Alby, jewelry, Home State Bank, 229 E. Main St.;

Terry Alby, woodwork, Home State Bank;

Kevin Bauman, mixed media, showing at Marty’s Restaurant and Fiesta Hall, 201 W. Main St.;

Ivy Berg, jewelry, Marty’s Restaurant and Fiesta Hall;

Mary Ann Bresnahan, showing at Riverside Chiropractic Wellness Center, 301 E. Main St.;

Linda Gerard, painting, showing at Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St.;

Thom Ertl, mixed media, Marty’s Restaurant and Fiesta Hall;

Kayla Glaser, graphic arts, showing at 300 E. Main St.;

Gillian Graffy, fiber and watercolorist, 300 E. Main St.;

Brenda Heald, jewelry, Waterford Public Library;

Taylor Leikness, graphic art, 300 E. Main St.;

Arlene LoPiccolo, fiber, mixed media, watercolor and oils, Waterford Public Library;

April Machan, glass jewelry, Waterford Public Library;

Evan Madsen, acrylic, Riverside Chiropractic;

Marie McAllister, jewelry, Waterford Public Library;

Kathleen Pulz, oil paintings, Waterford Public Library;

Belinda Ricco, fiber, Waterford Public Library

Brett Roberts, pottery, 300 E. Main St.;

Roy Schmidt, photography/digital, Home State Bank; and

Mary Voge, jewelry, Riverside Chiropractic.

For more information, call 262-534-9000 or visit www.absolutelywaterford.org.