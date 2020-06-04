Precautions reign as Waterford honors graduates

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

Waterford Union High School conferred diplomas on 257 graduates Sunday with 230 of them participating in the type of traditional ceremony that has been rare this year due to fears of COVID-19.

While the ceremony itself was traditional, the preparations and logistics for it were anything but, according to Principal Dan Foster.

“Upon entering the building, people passed through a thermal scanner,” Foster wrote in an email regarding the event.

Masks were mandatory and a long-lasting hand sanitizer was supposed to be used by all who entered the facility. Students were limited to two guests – parents or legal guardians.

“The purpose of limiting the audience was to keep the gathering within the Central Racine County’s recommendations for businesses and amusement venues,” Foster said.

Chairs on the gym floor and seats in the bleachers were separated by at least six feet of open space.

Foster said the extraordinary logistics were needed to allow the students – who’ve missed out on so much this spring due to COVID-19 – to experience the traditional rite of passage.

“Our gathering (on Sunday) does not deny the current reality we face, rather the gathering is a temporary and brief pause in order to come together and focus on the good within our own Waterford community,” Foster said.

