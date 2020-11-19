Officials with the Waterford Graded School District on Nov. 9 officially dedicated the recently completed addition and upgrades to Fox River Middle School with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The 60,000-square-foot addition includes kitchen, commons (pictured), gymnasium, eighth grade wing, and art and music suite. The renovation of the existing building included upgrades to sixth and seventh grade “houses” with break out areas, a new library media center, a fabrication/engineering suite, a family/consumer science lab and classroom, and new locker rooms. (Submitted photo)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

