Jacobson Orchards opened for the season in late August, welcoming families on hayrides to pick from the orchard. The orchard, at 25911 Malchine Road, in Waterford, is open Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with social distancing practices in place. Early varieties available include zester, ginger gold and wealthy. (Photo by Maureen Vander Sanden)

