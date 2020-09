Guitarist Frank Livingston of the Led Zeppelin tribute band Kashmir performs Jimmy Page’s signature bow solo as he walks out into the crowd Aug. 27 at Waterford’s Village Hall Park. It was the final concert of the season for the annual River Rhythms series, which persevered this summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chad Hensiak)

