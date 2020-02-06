In a case that took 3-1/2 years to come to trial, a Waterford woman has been convicted of negligent operation of a motor vehicle in the death of an East Troy restaurateur.

According to court records, Danielle A. Grooms was found guilty of the charge after a six-day jury trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court. Grooms was found not guilty of a second charge – reckless driving causing great bodily harm – stemming from the 2016 crash.

The story on Grooms’ conviction is included with this week’s edition of the Waterford Post. The newspaper will be available at local retail outlets on Friday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Friday’s mail.

To arrange for weekly delivery, click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

WATERFORD GROUPS TO MERGE: Waterford’s two main promotional organizations have announced plans to merge. Absolutely Waterford and the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce will officially join resources under the name Explore Waterford on Feb. 11, according to officials with both organizations.

Waterford’s two main promotional organizations have announced plans to merge. Absolutely Waterford and the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce will officially join resources under the name Explore Waterford on Feb. 11, according to officials with both organizations. DON’T DISCOUNT THE FLU: With recent news reports about the coronavirus outbreak filling the airwaves, area health officials say the real risk remains much closer to home. “The flu is definitely more deadly and more prevalent and that’s where the danger is right now,” Central Racine County Health Department Community Health Director Jeffrey Langlieb said.

With recent news reports about the coronavirus outbreak filling the airwaves, area health officials say the real risk remains much closer to home. “The flu is definitely more deadly and more prevalent and that’s where the danger is right now,” Central Racine County Health Department Community Health Director Jeffrey Langlieb said. NAMES ON PURGE LIST RELEASED: The Wisconsin Elections Commission has released the names and addresses of more than 200,000 registered voters who may have moved, including more than 500 in the Waterford-Rochester area, as the governing body faces an ongoing legal battle about purging them from the list.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has released the names and addresses of more than 200,000 registered voters who may have moved, including more than 500 in the Waterford-Rochester area, as the governing body faces an ongoing legal battle about purging them from the list. TRAINING AREA EYED: The head of the Rochester Volunteer Fire Company received tentative authority to carve out space specifically devoted to training activities. Fire Chief Jack Biermann has pitched a plan to install a 40-by-60-foot gravel pad for firefighters and emergency medical responders for various drills and simulations.

The head of the Rochester Volunteer Fire Company received tentative authority to carve out space specifically devoted to training activities. Fire Chief Jack Biermann has pitched a plan to install a 40-by-60-foot gravel pad for firefighters and emergency medical responders for various drills and simulations. WOLVERINE AVENGERS: Powered by a strong second-half performance by Katie Rohner, the Waterford girls basketball team rallied to avenge an earlier loss to Union Grove in a Southern Lakes Conference game Jan. 31.

For these and more stories, see the Feb. 7 edition of the Waterford Post.