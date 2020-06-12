Organizers seek entries for annual event

The Waterford Lions Club Fourth of July parade and kids parade will be held as scheduled this year, according to organizers.

“With everything going on this year we would like this to be the best parade ever,” organizers wrote in a news release.

The theme for year’s event is “United We Stand.”

Community members, businesses and organizations are invited to enter the parade with floats, cars, tractors, bands, or “whatever you may have,” according to organizers.

“We would also like to make a special place in our parade to honor our doctors and nurses, and our 2020 graduates from middle school, high school and college,” they wrote.

Organizers will accommodate vehicles, floats or groups walking the parade route.

The Waterford Lioness Club will again sponsor the kids parade, which starts at Milwaukee and Main streets at 10:30 a.m. The kids will proceed north to Fox Mead Crossing.

Registration forms are available on the Lions website www.waterfordlionsclub.org. Participants may also register on site beginning at 9:30am. Local children are invited to decorate their bikes, wagons and themselves in patriotic fashion. The participants judged best will receive ice cream and gift certificates from Uncle Harry’s Frozen Custard.

The main parade steps off at 11 a.m. and will proceed from the intersection of Seventh and Main streets to Milwaukee Street where it will head north to Trailside Elementary School. Check-in is from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at Fifth and Aber streets.

Those who wish to enter the parade may find a registration form at waterfordlionsclub.org or by contacting parade chairman Scott Gunderson at 414-581-3157. Entries can be made until July 4.

The Waterford Lions Club will again sponsor the Great Duck Raffle! Duck pins will be sold along the parade route, from any Lions Club of Waterford member or on the group’s Facebook page. Proceeds from the Great Duck Raffle go to local food banks and help pay parade expenses. The drawing will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Lions Food Stand.

Food and beverages will be available at the corner of Milwaukee and Main streets beginning at 9:30 a.m.