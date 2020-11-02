Witness scared suspected burglars away, according to complaint

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5 for a South Milwaukee man caught trying to break into a Town of Norway home.

Gary N. Dam, 39, was charged Oct. 23 in Racine County Circuit Court with attempted burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of burglarious tools and criminal damage to property, all as a party to a crime and as a repeater.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman saw a Chevy truck park at the B-Lazy Diner in the Town of Norway on Oct. 21 and saw two men walk toward the back of the State Farm building at 7952 Racine Street. The woman alerted an employee at the State Farm building who saw the men walk through the parking lot of the building toward a home in the 26000 block of Oakridge Drive, according to the complaint.

She saw one of the men serve as a lookout while the other tried to pry open the backdoor of the residence with a crowbar, according to the complaint. When the woman asked the man serving as a lookout if she could help them, both men ran to the truck and drove away, according to the complaint.

The truck was registered to Dam, whom the police identified as one of the suspects by comparing his driver’s license photo to photos a witness captured of the incident. Dam was recently released from prison and was not to have access to burglary tools, according to the complaint.

