Explore Waterford hosted The Orange Barrel Bash on July 11 to celebrate the completion of the road construction project through the heart of the village. A crowd cheers as the first of several groups of pedal trike racers leave the staring line. n addition to the races, the bash, which was held from noon to 9:30 p.m., included live music, balloon animals, magic tricks, juggling, family games, products from local crafters and food. The event ended with fireworks. (Photo by Chad Hensiak)
