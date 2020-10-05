A woman described by her alleged victim as a prostitute and drug user has been charged with theft and bail jumping following a June incident in the Town of Norway.

Tasha Jacobsen, 41, of Milwaukee, is charged in Racine County circuit court with identity theft for financial gain, theft of movable property and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

The victim, 84, said he and Jacobsen date on and off. According to the complaint, Jacobsen came to stay with the man at his Town of Norway home June 8 and when she left he noticed he was missing $1,000, a credit card and a gun.

The complaint alleges the man had the money, credit card and gun prior to Jacobsen’s visit and no one else had been in his home before he noticed the items missing.

Using a list of ATM transactions from the credit card investigators obtained video from one of the terminals that showed Jacobsen using the card to withdraw approximately $300.

A separate criminal complaint charges Jacobsen with felony bail jumping after she was allegedly found at the victim’s home Sept. 20. According to that criminal complaint, police were called to the home for a welfare check where Jacobsen needed emergency medical attention.

Jacobsen was ordered by the court not to have contact with the man under bond conditions resulting from July charges of vehicle theft, bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Sept. 30.