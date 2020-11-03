A poll worker directs a voter Tuesday afternoon at Waterford Village Hall. Short lines were evident at several area polling places Tuesday as voters cast their ballots in a presidential race that could set a record for turnout. Results will likely be posted later than usual Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, in part due to the large number of absentee ballots that had to be processed on Election Day. Results of local races will be posted here at myracinecounty.com as they are received. (Photo by Mike Ramcyk)

