But officials will formally request open meeting with township

By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

Village of Waterford officials this week agreed to go to the mat and fight against the Town of Waterford’s efforts to solidify its borders through the state’s incorporation process.

At a special meeting Jan. 21, the Village Board adopted two resolutions in response to the town’s incorporation effort, which was made official early this month after rumblings of it began last year.

Three petitioners — Town Chairman Tom Hincz, Town Clerk Tina Mayer and the Town of Waterford itself — filed paperwork with the Wisconsin Circuit Court on Jan. 3 to incorporate into the Village of Tichigan.

One of the resolutions, as stated on the Village Board agenda, calls for “opposing incorporation by the Town of Waterford and authorizing staff and attorneys to represent the Village Board in incorporation proceedings.”

The second adopted resolution pertains to a “willingness concerning territory of the Town of Waterford.”

While the village is taking a hard-lined stance against the town’s incorporation effort, village officials this week continued to express interest in holding another joint meeting in open session, specifically pertaining to a long-term boundary agreement between the two municipalities.

Village President Don Houston said he is amenable to a meeting with town officials to discuss the agreement, so long as it takes place in an open setting.

“It has to be an open-to-the-public meeting,” Houston said. “I’ve stated many times that we are open to meeting with (the Town Board).”

