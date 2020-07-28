Pieces of the puzzle come together for Mercury Business Park

By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

Mercury Business Park, the oft-discussed development on the Village of Waterford’s east side, moved several steps closer to reality after several recent votes from municipal decision-makers.

At their regular monthly meeting, members of the Village Board voted unanimously in favor of two technical documents that will pave the way for work as the summer continues.

One of the board’s votes on July 13 included approval of a subdivision plat that parcels out 12 new lots and two outlots. Engineering firm Baxter and Woodman conducted the technical details on the village’s behalf.

In a memo, Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said the subdivision plat allows the Mercury site to proceed to the next stage.

“This is one of the last steps in completing our engineering and design work in anticipation of breaking ground later this summer on phase one of infrastructure,” Jackson wrote in the memo, pointing out it applies to the east side of Highway 36, across from Dairy Queen, 330 S. 6th St.

The other component of the next-step motions taken at the recent Village Board meeting involved a collaborative effort with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The village officially has gone on record with a memorandum of understanding with the state DOT for future infrastructure upgrades on Highway 36, near the intersection of 6th Street.

“This is standard stuff for development along state highways,” Jackson said of the rationale behind the MOU. “Basically, the village’s engineers have designed a project with minimal impact from a cost and development on the front end of the project.”

The Mercury site is one of several areas of the village that officials have touted in recent years.

The development, which is part of a tax-incremental district, is situated on 54 acres. Village marketing documents assert the site has the ability of reaching 46,886 potential customers within an eight-mile drive.