While most of its fundraising events of the past six months have been wiped out by coronavirus, the Lions Club of Waterford will press on with its annual Chicken BBQ by converting it to a drive-thru event.

The Chicken BBQ will be held Sunday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Whitford Park.

The meal will include a grilled half chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, Grebe’s dinner roll and package of Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookies for $10 in advance and $12 in the drive-thru.

Tickets are available in advance from club members and at In-Home Floor and Window Fashions, Bon Voyage Travel Services, Maas and Sons, and River City Lanes. Tickets are also available online at waterfordlionsclub.org.

The day will also include the traditional Lions Tractorcade departing Whitford Park at 9 a.m. and returning at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The Waterford Lions Club is the largest service organization in the Waterford/Rochester area with their support locally directed toward the TREX plastic recycle projects, WUHS scholarships, five area food pantries, the community ice skating rink, Waterford Youth Sports, Scouting, hearing and vision needs and gathering trash along the Highway 36 corridor.