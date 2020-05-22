By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

There will be calls for social distancing, good hygiene and all of the other precautions that have become commonplace in the era of COVID-19.

But plans are in motion for Waterford Union High School to hold an in-person Class of 2020 graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, as originally scheduled. The proposal could be amended, depending on the latest protocol in place from state and local authorities as the pandemic continues.

WUHS Principal Dan Foster discussed with the School Board a number of different scenarios as this year’s seniors bid adieu to their four years at the high school and move on to the next stages of their lives.

In the end, Foster said he recommended WUHS proceed with a scaled-down, in-person ceremony that would permit each graduate to bring up to two guests to the event. The proposal, he said, was based on student feedback.

“I believe this is one of those hills we can stand on with our student body,” Foster said.

Foster received support from elected officials at a meeting May 18 when he went through a range of different scenarios and laid out how the in-person ceremony would be carried through.

School Board member Nancy Klemko said she believed the proposal struck the right balance of providing this year’s graduates with a traditional experience, yet providing safeguards.

“I like that idea,” Klemko said. “Anyone else (who would not be permitted to attend) can watch it.”

High school officials have announced plans of streaming the ceremony online so the community at large and extended family members of graduates can watch this year’s Class of 2020 receive their honors.

Throughout the discussion, Foster described the upcoming program as a “minimal risk” situation, pointing to guidelines and recommendations from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

