They arrest man who allegedly torched wife’s clothes and started home on fire

Charges were pending Friday morning against a Village of Waterford man whom sheriff’s officials accuse of starting his family’s house on fire following an argument with his wife.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the man, 44, told investigators he lit a basket of his wife’s clothes on fire in their bedroom after arguing with her Thursday evening. Deputies and fire personnel were dispatched to the home at 215 Water Street at 8:27 p.m.

The fire in the basket ignited the bedroom carpet, which spread to the bedroom door and adjacent bathroom, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man, his wife, and their two children, ages 12 and 17, were inside the home as the fire spread. There were no injuries reported by the Sheriff’s Office.

The man was arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail. Sheriff’s officials said they intend to seek charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, arson, felony criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct.

