Residents living near Village Hall in Rochester were instructed to shelter in their homes Friday afternoon while deputies dealt with what they described as “developing critical event.”

A SWAT team van and multiple squad cars from the Racine County Sheriff’s office were on the scene as of 2 p.m. Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office asked people to avoid the area in a Facebook message posted about 1:15 p.m.

Multiple people who indicated they live in the area replied to the post saying they received an automated phone message from the Sheriff’s Office instructing them to remain inside their homes.

Another resident said in a post that she received a call while at work and was told she would be notified when it was safe to return home.

A reporter on scene said it appeared the incident occurred just north of Village Hall, 300 W. Spring Street, which is in a mostly residential area.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.