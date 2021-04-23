Officials say smoke alarms weren’t working; damage estimated at $300,000

A homeowner escaped an early Monday morning fire at his residence in the Town of Waterford despite a lack of working smoke detectors, according to officials with the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Company.

The blaze, at 7312 Townline Road, took more than an hour to bring under control and resulted in an estimated $300,000 in damage to the property, fire officials said. There were no injuries.

According to a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page, Tichigan firefighters were dispatched to the home at 2:47 a.m. The first unit to arrive reported the second story of the home was fully engulfed in flames.

“The flames were coming from the rear of the house and fire had spread throughout the front and back yard of the wooded lot. It was quickly determined that more resources were needed,” the release said.

Tichigan fire officials made a call for mutual aid from area departments and activated a second alarm.

The flames spread quickly because of the home’s age and construction.

“As common in most older homes, the construction in this home allowed fire to spread between the void spaces in the walls,” the release said.

The fire was ruled under control at 4:02 a.m. and crews remained on scene until it was turned over to the Racine County Fire Investigation Task Force.

Tichigan fire officials said the blaze is a reminder for all residents to check smoke alarms to ensure they are in working order.

Other fire department the provide equipment or manpower included Wind Lake, Rochester, Raymond, Kansasville, Union Grove, Town of Burlington, Vernon, Big Bend, Tess Corners, City of Burlington, Somers, South Shore, Racine, Franklin, Hales Corners, City of Waukesha, New Berlin, and Village of Waterford.

The Racine Fire Bells, Racine County Sheriff’s Department and Town of Waterford Police Department also responded.