Waterford Union High School Superintendent Lucas Francois presents an honorary diploma to World War II veteran Raymond Schaefer during a March 18 celebration at the school. Schaefer, 96, now of Franklin, set aside his ambition to graduate in 1943 while a student at Racine County School of Agriculture and Domestic Economy in Rochester and enlisted in the United States Army. Shortly after, Schaefer served the United States in World War II, with a deployment overseas. Since then, according to family friend Cynthia Bennett, of Portage, Schaefer often hoped to garner his high school diploma. Last week is wish was granted. To read the full story see this week’s edition of the Waterford Post. (Photo by Jason Arndt)

