Jessica Niermeyer and her daughter Quinn visited Ten Club Park in Waterford for some evening Ice skating Tuesday. The rink is open each day, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Lions Club of Waterford skate shack will be renting skates and selling snacks on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings. (Photo by Chad Hensiak)

