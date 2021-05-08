By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

The Town of Waterford’s incorporation effort, and the Village of Waterford’s future annexation plans, took center stage when village officials held a question-and-answer meeting May 3.

In early 2020, town leaders officially moved forward on the municipality’s sought-after incorporation into the Village of Tichigan, filing the requisite legal paperwork. Since then, the process has been moving through various channels, most notably at the state level.

“It froze the boundaries,” said Stan Rifle, a municipal attorney with expertise in municipalities’ incorporation efforts. “That’s just the law.”

Relations between the village and town have been strained in recent years over a number of issues, including long-range border agreements.

As the incorporation process has moved forward, the village hired Riffle. Throughout his career, Riffle has overseen a number of incorporation efforts, including Raymond’s transition from a town to village.

At the Q&A meeting, Riffle said he has represented six municipalities that have sought incorporation and also sat on the opposing side in 10 other cases.

Speaking to the village’s chances of fending off the town’s incorporation effort, Riffle said, “I know a lot about this. I think we’re in really, really good shape.”

Town officials have cited a number of reasons to incorporate, most notably trying to secure their borders from further annexations. State statute gives townships limited rights, compared to cities and villages.

To incorporate, Riffle said townships need to pass a number of specific criteria laid out by the state Department of Administration. From his vantage point, Riffle said he does not believe the Town of Waterford checks all the boxes.

“I’m not going to get into all the reasons,” Riffle said, citing the need to maintain confidentiality at this time since legal proceedings are still taking place.

Further details on the town’s incorporation effort are expected to surface with a number of timelines looming. Riffle said public hearings could take place in August or September.

