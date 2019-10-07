James Blair Scott, 97, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Oak Park Place. He was born in Perthshire, Scotland on Aug. 7, 1922. Blair was the oldest child of Sam and Jessie (Doig) Scott. His early life was spent in Blenheim, Ontairo, Canada. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontatrio, and served in the Canadian Armed Forces at the end of World War II.

On June 26, 1948, Blair was united in marriage to Margaret Campbell. She preceded him in death on July 4, 2015. He lived in various locations in Canada and the United States throughout his life, spending the last two years in Burlington.

Blair worked as a chief design engineer for various pulp and paper companies throughout his career, retiring from Weyerhaeuser in Tacoma, Wash. He was an avid hockey fan after playing for Blenheim District High School where he also participated in track and field. He had a life-long love of music, singing in church choirs and community groups.

A loving husband and father, Blair is survived by his three children, James Brian Scott of Portland, Ore., Pamela (John, deceased) Hildenbrand of Munroe Falls, Ohio and Deborah (Tim) Steager of Burlington; seven grandchildren, Peter Scott, Laura (Greg) Lemma, Jason (Jenny) Hildenbrand, Jessica Hildenbrand, Blair (Caitlin) Steager, Jared (Stacy Statema) Steager and Heather Steager; seven great-grandchildren, Madeleine Lemma, Amelia Lemma, John Hildenbrand, Jackson Hildenbrand, Jill Hildenbrand, Liliana Steager and Ayla Steager; sisters, Mona McGuigan and Sheila Aldworth; sister-in-law, Dorothy Hart, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Margaret; son-in-law John Hildenbrand; and brother-in-laws, Jim McGuigan, Fred Aldworth, Bruce Campbell and Don Hart.

The family would like to thank the entire staff and caregivers of Oak Park Place and Kindred Hospice for their care and concern during this time.

