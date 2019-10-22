Ann M. Aldrich, 42, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. She was born in Burlington on May 18, 1977 to Robert and Darlene (nee Richter) Aldrich. Ann had an electrifying personality, making friends with everyone she would meet. She constantly had a smile on her face and loved to laugh. She was always excited to see family and friends and loved life and everyone around her. No matter how sick she was, she was always concerned for everyone else and always praying for others.

Ann had a special love for babies and would let out a holler of excitement when seeing a new baby or even talking about babies. She would always want to give them a stuffed animal to hug. She loved the color purple and surrounded herself with purple everything. The trip of her lifetime was a vacation to Disney World through Make-A-Wish Foundation. She was also a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, where she attended Special Education religion classes.

Ann leaves a legacy of love to all who knew her. She is survived by her brothers, Tom (Julie), Jim (Julie), Jerry (Janice), Joe (Pam) and Mike (Tina); as well as many loved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is also survived by her special friends, Cindy Bell, Julie Vesley, Anna DeBartolo and Jim Schoenaar. She loved her years at Brotoloc Homes in Delavan and St. Colletta’s in Jefferson and loved her housemates and amazing staff.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Darlene Aldrich, and is happy and pain free, hugging them in heaven.

The family would like to express special thanks to the loving and caring crews at Brotoloc Homes and St. Colletta’s. We appreciate the amazing care and love that was provided to Ann. We are forever thankful for all of you!

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Colletta’s, Rainbow Hospice or Brotoloc Homes.

Please join us in celebrating Ann’s life with a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at 6 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 2 until 5 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. at St. Mary Cemetery.

