Antoinette “Toni” Ketterhagen, 89, of Rochester, passed away Dec. 20, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Burlington.

Toni was born in Milwaukee on June 29, 1930, to Stanley and Mary (nee Kowalczyk) Surma. After graduating from Messmer High School, she married Edwin “Ed” Ketterhagen on Nov. 29, 1952. They raised six children on their Waterford area farm. She was a homemaker and worked various jobs in the Burlington and Waterford area including Tobin Drugs and the Hi-Liter. She was a proud member of St. Thomas Church where she ushered, worked fish fries and funeral lunches.

Toni was a Packer fan and a huge sports fan. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Sheepshead, with her family and friends. After she and Ed sold the farm they enjoyed traveling and seeing the sights. Toni’s greatest joy came in spending time with her family.

Toni is survived by children, Sandra Foat, Diane (Charlie) Gorn, Kevin (Jenny) Ketterhagen, Cheryl (Kevin) Uhen, and Tom (Jackie) Ketterhagen; grandchildren, Kyle (Jennifer Bergman) Foat, Kelsy (Vinnie) D’Alie, Trevor (Jennifer) Gorn, Shalyn (Jordan Hill) Gorn, Derek (Francheska Wallace) Gorn, Brittany (Zeke Burtard) Ketterhagen, Taylor (Gabby Goetz) Ketterhagen, Austin (Hannah McGivary) Ketterhagen, Josh (Makenna Erdman) Uhen, Alyssa (Anthom Weaver) Uhen, Jack Ketterhagen, and Jada Ketterhagen; great-grandchildren, Rhylen, Scarlette, Teagan, and T.J.; sister Mary Ketterhagen; sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ed, son Gary, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Visitation will be held on Saturday Dec. 28, 2019 from 9 to 10:45 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street in Waterford. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Thomas Church or St. Vincent DePaul would be appreciated.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.