Audrey C. Frey, 82, of Lyons, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at her residence in Lyons.

Audrey was born on Feb. 7, 1937 in Burlington to William and Martha (Pantel) Berndt. She was a resident of the Lyons and Burlington area her entire life. Audrey was a factory worker for both Trostels and Lavelle Rubber Co. She enjoyed playing her accordion, fishing, camping and going up north.

Audrey is survived by her children, Peggy (Tyler Powell) Heebsh of Spring Hill, Kan., Jerry (Dianne) Frey of Stratford and Jim (Jane) Frey of Burlington; grandchildren, Kevin (Stacy) Frey, Sarah Frey, Katie (Todd) Hensley and Kurstin Frey; great-grandchildren, Darnell, twins Malik and Mahki, Daivon and Isla; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and the father of her children Edward J. Frey.

Visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 from 4 until 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Bob Kamps officiating. Interment will be on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva. Please meet at the Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Love Inc., 480 S. Pine Street, Burlington, WI 53105, would be appreciated.

Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the Frey Family. Well-wishers may visit www.slfhlg.net.