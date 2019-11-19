Bernice Anna Schultz, 93, of Waterford, passed away peacefully at East Troy Manor on Nov. 17, 2019.

Bernice was born in Germantown on Dec. 8, 1925 to of Clarence A. and Lillian C. (nee Bartelt) Schwalbach. On June 2, 1951 she married William A. Schultz.

Bernice is survived by her siblings, Mildred Cybulski, Edward Schwalbach, Lesley Schwalbach, Ellen (Robert) Hutchinson, and Robert (Jann) Schwalbach; by beloved friend Carl Thompson, and by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband of 44 years William, one sister, two brothers, three sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with services beginning at 11:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 145 South 6th Street, Waterford. A Luncheon at the Cotton Exchange Restaurant will follow the services. Private Entombment will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Bernice’s family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at East Troy Manor along with Allay Hospice staff for their special care of our dear sister and aunt.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.