Betty A. Vos, 90, of Burlington, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving children.

Betty was born in Burlington on April 22, 1929 to the Lawrence E. and Evelyn (Weyrough) Murphy. She was a life-long member of St. Mary Parish in Burlington. She attended St. Mary Grade School and St. Mary High School, graduating in 1947. Following high school, she attended St. Theresa College in Winona, Minn. She worked in Milwaukee as the secretary to the Office Manager of Pillsbury Mills, Inc. She also worked for Nestles, Inc. as a tour guide for many years. After they discontinued tours, she worked in the Payroll Department. She volunteered at Burlington Memorial Hospital in the Gift Department as a buyer and in customer service.

On May 26, 1951, she married Richard G. Vos, the love of her life. In the early years, Betty and Rich enjoyed skiing in the winter and playing golf in the summer. She loved going to Packer games, as well as her children and grandchildren’s sporting events. Betty enjoyed traveling; whether it was to New York, Chicago, the Bahamas, Alaska or even a surprise trip to Ireland. She loved Ireland and loved being Irish!

After retirement, Betty and Rich wintered in the warm sunshine of Florida and spent their summer months back at their home on Browns Lake. Betty was an avid golfer and was a member of the Browns Lake Women’s Golf League for 44 years. She also enjoyed meeting with “John’s Tuesday Lunch Ladies”. Her other interests were reading, knitting, cooking and baking. She was well known for her delicious apple pies!

Betty was blessed with six children, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Her faith and her family were the core of her existence!

Betty is survived by her children, Michael (Laura Jonas) Vos, Scott (Jane) Vos, Gail Vos, Deb Vos, Terry (Joe) Harvey and Kathy (Wayne) Madro; siblings, Gerald Murphy and Pat (Jon) McClimon; sister-in-law, Pat Hetzel; grandchildren, Ryan and Katelin Murphy, Sam (Kimberly) Vos, Max Vos and Mitch Vos; and great-grandchildren, Henry and Ethan Vos. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings, Jim, Jack and infant Jean Murphy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Parish.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Church. A Celebration of Life will follow mass.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.