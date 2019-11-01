Beverly J. Belau, 84, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at her home.

Beverly was born in Oshkosh on Dec. 4, 1934, to Elmer and Lenore (nee Poblitz) Kopp. Her early life was spent in Oshkosh where she graduated from area schools. On June 27, 1953, she was united in marriage to Robert Belau. Together they resided in Burlington since 1977.

Beverly worked as an aide for the Racine County School District. She was a member of Cross Lutheran Church and enjoyed quilting, reading, knitting and cooking.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Linda (Ronald) Schultz of West Allis, Kathy Belau of Burlington, Karen Belau of Burlington and daughter-in-law Nancy O’Reilly of Burlington; grandchildren, Kelly (Brandon) Korth, William Pieters, Kimberly Pieters and Stephen Belau; and sister, Bernita Utic of DePere. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Michael and brother-in-law Ben Utic.

The family would like to send out a special thank you to the staff of Seasons Hospice for all of the care they gave to Beverly.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cross Lutheran Church.

A private burial will take place at Burlington Cemetery.

A private burial will take place at Burlington Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family.