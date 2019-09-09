Brian J. Johnson, 72, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Cranes Cottage in Oxford.

Brian was born on Nov. 18, 1946, in Cloquet, Minn. to John and AnnaBelle (nee DeRushe) Johnson. His early life was spent in Cloquet where he graduated from Cloquet High School and later the University of Wisconsin in Green Bay.

On Aug. 15, 1992, in Chippewa Falls, he was united in marriage to Ann Joas. He has been a resident of Burlington for 22 years. Brian worked as a manager for Household Finance Corporation, and for Southern Lakes Newspapers. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Independence during the Vietnam War from 1964 until 1968. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington.

Brian was an avid fisherman and liked sports. He loved watching the Badgers and Packers.

Brian is survived by his wife, Ann; children, Natasha (Luke) Frey, Shannon (Kyle) Johnson-Windsor, Kalle Johnson, Caelan (Aven) Ford and Christopher Johnson; grandchildren, Madeline Frey, Harris Ford, Alexandra Frey and Emeline Ford; siblings, Jeffrey (Karen) Johnson and Deanne (Bob) Szumowski; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Kathy (Frank) Jacque, Tom (Julie) Joas, Diane (Ken) Koss, Marge Geissler, Rose (Paul) Thornton, Ted (Dar) Joas, Carol (Dave) Hawke, Tim (Julie) Joas, Judy (Mark) Shingler and Pete (Lori) Joas. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to the family to be divided amongst Brian’s favorite charities.

Mass of Christian Burial for Brian will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Full Military Honors will immediately follow at church. Relatives and friends can visit with the family at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m.

