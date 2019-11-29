Carol Jean DeGroot, 81, of Union Grove, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at her home.

Carol was born in Ladysmith on May 13, 1938. She was the daughter Virginia and Jack Giles and Edward and Betty Roberts. Her early life was spent in Ladysmith and Union Grove. On June 16, 1956, she was united in marriage to James A. DeGroot Jr. at St. John the Baptist Church in Paris, Wis. Following marriage, Carol and Jim resided in Union Grove where they raised their family.

While her children were small, Carol was a homemaker. When her children were off to school, she worked for Maple Leaf Farms for 25 years. She enjoyed snowmobiling with her husband, friends and family, going on trips to Hayward, and spending time with her many dogs and other furry friends.

One of the highlights of her life was becoming a grandma. It was the best thing that ever happened to her. She had some very lucky grandsons!

Carol is survived by her children, Clark (Katrina) DeGroot, William DeGroot, Kenneth (Angela) DeGroot and Susan (Wayde) Saal; grandchildren, Clark Jr. (Jenny), Matthew, Ken Jr. (Jennifer), Kevin (Amanda), Jacob and Nick; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Colton, Landon, Gracelyn and Natalie; siblings, Donna and Phil Katterhagen, and brothers and sisters-in-law, George and Jeanette DeGroot, Sharon Willkomm and Jerry and Barb Phillips. She was preceded in death by her husband, James DeGroot Jr.; parents, Virginia and Jack Giles and Edward and Betty Roberts; father and mother-in-law, James and June DeGroot Sr.; sisters, Doreen Roberts and Eleanor (Dick) Giles; sisters-in-law, Judy Phillips and Darlene Sadowski; and brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Geri DeGroot. Her grand dog and trusty sidekick Zoe will also miss Carol. They loved each other very much!

The family would like to thank Sharon Willkomm and George and Jeanette DeGroot for the many lunch outings, friendship and happy times they shared with Carol. She loved you all very much! A special thank you also to Molly, her hospice nurse, for the wonderful care she gave Carol.

A funeral service for Carol will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home, 908 11th Ave., Union Grove. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, Dec. 2nd from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Following service, Carol will be laid to rest next to her husband James at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Dover.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.