Carolee B. Vohs, 94, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Oak Park Place.

Carolee was born in Slades Corners on Sept. 28, 1925, to Emil and Alma (nee Bosse) Burmeister. On Sept. 12, 1959, she was united in marriage to Herman C. Vohs at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Slades Corners. Following marriage, they moved to Burlington. Herman preceded her in death on June 4, 1968.

Carolee was a homemaker and worked at N.E.L. Frequency Controls for 19 ½ years, retiring in 1988. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Burlington and did volunteer work at the Wise Penny Resale Store for 10 years.

Carolee is survived by her nieces, Carol (Wayne) Amborn, Joan (Russ) Wagner, Doris Vohs, Nancy Vohs, Betty Kelling and Margaret Larson; nephews, Paul (Carolyn) Vohs and Otto Frank; along with many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister and brother-in-law Elizabeth and Ernie Frank, brother and sister-in-law Robert and Joyce Vohs, nephew Mark and great niece Jade.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church Restoration Fund in Burlington.

Services for Carolee will be held Wednesday Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Burlington. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Wednesday Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Burlington Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.