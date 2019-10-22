Daniel J. Weis, 77, of Burlington, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Advocate Aurora Hospital surrounded by his family following a long bout with COPD.

Dan, born Aug. 15, 1942, was the oldest son of Francis and Lunetta (nee Daniels) Weis. He attended St. Charles Grade School, Burlington High School, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

On Aug. 21, 1965, he was united in marriage to Judith Zallar. They shared 54 years together. Following marriage, Dan and Judy moved from state to state, returning to Wisconsin in 1968. Always in sales, he worked for Oscar Mayer Foods, Coleman Skiroulle Snowmobiles, MGIC, and retiring as a broker with Wells Fargo Securities.

In his younger years, Dan enjoyed slow pitch softball, playing first base for the Triangle team and later Palm Gardens. His best time, he said however, was coaching little league and pony league, watching his sons and daughter grow in skills along with other members of the teams. He was an avid Badger, Brewer and Packer fan.

A loving husband and father, Dan will be dearly missed by his wife, Judy; children, Jerry, Jeff, Cindy and Kyle (Lori); grandchildren, Alex, Nathan, Katy, Julia, Baylie and Brooke; siblings, Russell (Debbie), LuAnn Warren, Peg (Paul) Daniels; sister-in-law, Kay Weis, brother-in-law Jim (Sybil) Zallar, many nephews, nieces, relatives and close friends.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Lunetta; brothers Jerry, Clayton and Roger Weis; granddaughter, Chelse; father-in-law, John Zallar; mother-in-law, Mary Burmeister, and brother-in-law Joe Warren.

Visitation for Dan will be Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Schuette Daniel Funeral Home, Burlington. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at noon at St. Charles Catholic Church, Burlington, followed by burial at St Charles cemetery. Afterwards, a luncheon will be hosted in St. Charles Andre Hall.

Dan’s family would like to thank Dr. Rein, his nurses Heather and Tina for their care and attention over the years; nurses and staff at Burlington Advocate Aurora hospital; Hospice staff, and special care giver Chris.

The family suggests memorials to Catholic Central High School or St Charles Parish.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.