Diane Lillian Tyree, 77, a longtime resident of Racine and Tichigan passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Columbia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Diane was born in Chicago, to Joseph and Emily (Walczak) Malyszko, who preceded her in death. She graduated from Lourdes High School and attended DePaul University. She was the wife of Daniel K. (Bud) Tyree. Diane and Bud enjoyed casino trips together; especially trips to Wendover, Nev. where they had their own winning strategies on the slots.

She began her career as an accounting supervisor with Spiegel’s and then found her passion of working with children with disabilities. She retired after a 29-year career as a special education teaching assistant for Wisconsin public school system. She was acknowledged for her excellence and dedication and received the district’s Support Services Award for 2001-2002, as well as years of service recognition. While her children were in school, Diane served terms as PTA President and Vice-President and President of the Parents for Physically Disabled organization.

Diane was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Racine, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Racine and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Big Bend. She was a devout Catholic and served the church and community in various roles, including being a Eucharistic Minister.

Diane will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, beautiful smile, humor, her work with children with disabilities and for being a loving mother and wife.

Diane is survived by her husband of 55 years, Daniel Tyree, and her children Renée L. Tyree of Phoenix, Ariz. and Michael J. Tyree of Tucson, Ariz.

Donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org.

A celebration of Diane’s life will take place on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Integrity Celebration Center. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:15 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.