Donald Richard Kayser, 80, of Burlington, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Donald was born on April 27, 1939 in Burlington, to Walter H. and Ruth U. (Burt) Kayser. He was united in marriage to Karen L. Forrest on July 1, 1961 in Shirland, Ill. Don farmed in Spring Prairie for many years while also working as an International Harvester mechanic, salesman and parts manager at Otter Sales and Service of Burlington, Johnson Tractor & Equipment of Janesville, and then at Triebold Equipment of Whitewater. He retired in 2009.

Don attended Como Community Church of Lake Geneva, was a 4-H leader for over 20 years and served on the boards for Hickory Grove Cemetery and the Spring Prairie United Methodist Church. He was an avid collector of Farmall and Cub Cadet Tractors and belonged to the International Harvester Collectors Wisconsin Chapter #4. He was a lifelong Cubs fan, and generously gave his time to helping neighbors, friends and family. Don was a quiet and gentle man who was deeply devoted to his wife and his family.

Don is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen, three children, Daniel (Mary Ann Kwiatkowski) Kayser of Lemont, Ill., Paul (Joann) Kayser of Appleton, and Sally (Jeffrey) Hennings of Slinger; six grandchildren, Alexander (Lauren) Kayser, Austin and Ethan Kayser, Brittany (David) Gust, Stephanie and Ryan Kirn; three great-grandchildren, Liam and Henry Gust, and Simon Kayser; his five siblings, Rosemarie (Edward) Enright of Elkhorn, Betty Forrest of Clinton, Alvin (Barb) Kayser of Milton, Raymond (Jeanine) Kayser and Laverne (Ken) Aldrich all of Elkhorn; and by a host of other relatives and friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert and Roger, sister Donna Hertel and brother-in-law Fred Forrest.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Como Community Church W3901 Palmer Road, Lake Geneva, with Pastor Bob Kamps officiating. Burial will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery in the Town of Spring Prairie. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. in Elkhorn, and at church on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

