Donna Mae “Iron Woman” Eisenmann, 85, of Burlington, passed away Dec. 8, 2019 at Aurora Memorial Hospital in Burlington.

Donna was born in Laona on July 25, 1934, to Francis Karl and Margaret (nee Betker) Lang. Her early life was spent in Laona on the family farm. On Sept. 15, 1952, she was united in marriage to Donald Eisenmann. Following marriage, they resided in Milwaukee before moving to Burlington in 1974. She had been a resident of Burlington for 45 years. Donald preceded her in death on June 13, 1988.

Donna was a homemaker and worked at Sarinas as a caregiver. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Ladies on Snow and Lyon’s Snow Bums. She enjoyed snowmobiling, cooking, baking and spending time with her family. She also loved to play cribbage.

Donna is survived by her children, Kay (Randy) Hallman, Barbara (Dave) Kuhart and Cheryl (Ed) Fritz; grandchildren, Melissa (Kris) Constandine, Adam and Patrick Fritz, Marnie (Kyle) Ide and David Kuhart Jr.; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Halle, Cash, Camden and Keely Ide; great-great grandchildren, Ariyah Ide and Meirra Lamb; and siblings, Al Karl, Dick Karl, Dorothy Molzner and Claire Karl. She was preceded in death by her husband, son Harold Eisenmann, parents, brother Don Karl and sister Marion Ceplina.

The family would like to thank Burlington Hospital and their staff, along with the nurses and staff of Aurora at Home Hospice for their compassion and care during this time.

A private burial for Donna will take place at Lyons Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.