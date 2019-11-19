Dr. Eric Allen Cerwin, 59, of Charlotte, N.C., passed away suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. He was born in Burlington on Jan. 31, 1960 to Robert and Elaine Cerwin.

In addition to his parents, Eric is survived by his wife, Renee Cerwin and their children, Logan, Graham and Savannah: a brother, Todd Cerwin and his wife Deanna of Shelby, N.C. and their kids Phillip and Taylor; and two sisters, Debbie Cerwin and her son Josh of Asheville, N.C. and Janet Johnson and her husband Dwight and their kids Kaitlin, Jennifer (Graham) and Sydney all of Raleigh, N.C.; and his beloved canine companion, Jack.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 4519 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC.

Memorials can be made in his name to the charity of your choice.

Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.