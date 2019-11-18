Evelyn Florence Breiling, 86, of Montgomery, Ill., died on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Symphony of the Tillers in Oswego, Ill.

Evelyn was born on Sept. 18, 1933 in New Munster to the late Victor and Eleanor (nee Lois) Kerkman. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Oswego.

Evelyn is survived by her son Joseph C Breiling of Montgomery, Ill.; her siblings, Arlene Siehoff, Marilyn Lichter, Ruth (Bruce) Ketterhagen, Victor (Julie) Kerkman, Jr., and Keith (Sherri) Kerkman; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Oswald F. Breiling; sister Rose Essman; and brothers-in-law John Lichter, Ed Siehoff and Jack Essman

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 Douglas Rd., Oswego, Ill. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, Ill. Burial will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Aurora, Ill.

